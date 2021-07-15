Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases 192,569 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,569 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Slack Technologies worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,293. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.49. 253,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

