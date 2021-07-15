Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFVU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,534. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.