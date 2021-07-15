Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Tailwind Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWND. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,760,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWND traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,320. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

