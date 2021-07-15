Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

