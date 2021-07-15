Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,118 shares of company stock valued at $59,227,100 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

