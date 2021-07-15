Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.98.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

