Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $67,388,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Athene by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.