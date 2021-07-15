Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $3,997,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Colicity stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

