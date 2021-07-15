Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 281,193 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,355,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 273,976 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

