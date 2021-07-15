Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.32 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

