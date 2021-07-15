Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

