Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in June

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VIVHY opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

