Vivo Capital LLC Invests $9.52 Million in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,840,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.07% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,888,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,465,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $670,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,090. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

