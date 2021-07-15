Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €215.05 ($253.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is €219.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

