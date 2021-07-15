Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. 1,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,039,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,373,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

