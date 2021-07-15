Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Insider Sells $14,169.48 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,516 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $14,169.48.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

