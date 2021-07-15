Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Insider Sells $14,169.48 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,516 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $14,169.48.
Shares of VYGR opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
