VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 77.7% in June

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPRB stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. VPR Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids under the Helium brand.

