Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy Sells 50,000 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -21.47. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $3,697,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 12.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Vroom by 29.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 286,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.