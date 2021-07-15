VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $49.04

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.04, but opened at $51.00. VSE shares last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a P/E ratio of -141.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

