Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAAC stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

