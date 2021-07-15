Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of ATSPU stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

