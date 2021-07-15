Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 31,099 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of MX stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

