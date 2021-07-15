Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 90,000 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,451,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,018,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,014,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

