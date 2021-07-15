Walleye Capital LLC Invests $889,000 in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $62,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $143,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $250,000.

OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

