Walleye Capital LLC Invests $937,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

