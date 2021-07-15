Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENFAU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $11,443,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,898,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of ENFAU stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.