Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 73,572 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,363 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $335.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

