Walleye Trading LLC Invests $128,000 in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,060,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 745,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

