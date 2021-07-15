Walleye Trading LLC Invests $144,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,481,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 295,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.