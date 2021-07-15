Walleye Trading LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS:IIIIU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.