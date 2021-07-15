Walleye Trading LLC Takes $166,000 Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,819,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENNVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU).

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.