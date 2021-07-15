Walleye Trading LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,429,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UE. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.