Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €85.50 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.50 ($98.24).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €77.85 ($91.59) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock has a market cap of $669.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €76.33.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.