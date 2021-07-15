Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 43.4% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $371,553.94 and approximately $2,689.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $79.49 or 0.00253140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

