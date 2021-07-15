Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Waste Connections stock opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $554,073,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

