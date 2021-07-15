Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.22.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.35. 916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $372.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.