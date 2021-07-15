Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYACU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $2,981,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

