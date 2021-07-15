Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 437,110 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 437,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. Arrowroot Acquisition comprises about 1.2% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $199,000.

NASDAQ ARRWU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

