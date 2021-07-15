Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSAGU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

NASDAQ:PSAGU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

