Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Welbilt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.