Wells Fargo & Company Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $52.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

