Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.