Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

