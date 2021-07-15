Wells Fargo & Company Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $161.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.47.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.