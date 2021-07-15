Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of WABC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 122,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,643. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.