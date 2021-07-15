Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski Sells 2,000 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $197.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

