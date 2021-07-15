WeTrust Market Capitalization Tops $661,031.74 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $661,031.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00853087 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.