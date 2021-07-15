Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $364.13 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,189,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,127,000. Oracle makes up 3.0% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Oracle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 163,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $244.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.