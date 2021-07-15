Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $506.22 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,608,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,216,000. Wayfair accounts for about 4.2% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.5% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wayfair by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,269,000 after buying an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.18.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $283.47. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.57.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

