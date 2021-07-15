Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,721,816.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00.

WCP stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.82. The company had a trading volume of 847,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,051. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$2.15 and a one year high of C$6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.85.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

