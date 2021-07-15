Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $194.29

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.29, but opened at $200.50. Winmark shares last traded at $200.95, with a volume of 10 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $749.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

